Everything you need to know about NFL Draft watch parties downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If people don’t have a ticket to watch the NFL draft live, they can still be a part of Cleveland’s big weekend.
Watch parties are being hosted throughout downtown, presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, and Destination Cleveland.
It’s called ‘Rock the Clock’ End Zones, where people can sit outside, enjoy live music and watch big screens as teams select their top picks. These zones will be set up at Mall C, Playhouse Square, and the East Bank of the Flats.
“We’re still in a global pandemic at the end of the day, so we wanted to provide an opportunity for folks who wanted something that was maybe not as “event feeling,” as big, a place that they could still be part of all the excitement downtown,” said Emily Lauer, senior director of PR for Destination Cleveland.
Many fans who walked along Mall C Tuesday say they’re excited about the opportunity.
“This is the first international event that is open to the world outside without you know the feeling this closed time of the pandemic. So I’m so proud of Cleveland that they were able to do this,” said Sandra Kerber-Norman, who’s from Cleveland.
According to Lauer, Destination Cleveland expects 50,000 people a day downtown through the city’s big weekend.
“I can’t think of a better way to sling-shot us hopefully out of this economy and into a brighter future for the hospitality economy,” Lauer added.
People are required to wear masks while sitting in any of the zones unless they’re actively eating or drinking.
No ticket or reservation is required, as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lauer says they’re also following NFL safety guidelines which state all visitors must only carry clear bags.
The zones are open during the following hours:
Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza:
Thursday, April 29: 3 - 10 PM
Friday, April 30: 3 - 10 PM
Flats East Bank on Old River Road (Outside Thirsty Dog & Dante’s Inferno):
Thursday, April 29: 3 - 10 PM
Friday, April 30: 3 - 10 PM
Mall C:
Thursday, April 29: 12 - 10 PM
Friday, April 30: 12 - 10 PM
Saturday, May 1: 12 - 7 PM
