Ex-Cleveland cop who killed Tamir Rice appeals to Ohio Supreme Court

In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo a memorial for Tamir Rice is seen at the base of the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue is seen Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 in Richmond, Va. The Justice Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, that it would not bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the 2014 killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, saying video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened. (Source: AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma/AP)