Ex-Cleveland cop who killed Tamir Rice appeals to Ohio Supreme Court

CLEVELAND (AP) — The white Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014 has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to help him win his job back.
The City of Cleveland fired Timothy Loehmann in 2017.
An arbitrator and a county judge upheld the dismissal.
Loehmann was fired for providing false information on his employment application, and not for the killing of Rice, a 12-year-old black child playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.
Loehmann shot Rice within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near him.
A state appellate court earlier this year dismissed Loehmann’s appeal on a technicality.
Last week, a group of Ohio lawmakers and the Rice family asked the Department of Justice to reopen the civil rights investigation into Rice’s death.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.