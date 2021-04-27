Ex-Cleveland cop who killed Tamir Rice appeals to Ohio Supreme Court

Ex-Cleveland cop who killed Tamir Rice appeals to Ohio Supreme Court
In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo a memorial for Tamir Rice is seen at the base of the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue is seen Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 in Richmond, Va. The Justice Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, that it would not bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the 2014 killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, saying video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened. (Source: AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma/AP)
By Associated Press and Steph Krane | April 27, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:57 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The white Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014 has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to help him win his job back.

The City of Cleveland fired Timothy Loehmann in 2017.

An arbitrator and a county judge upheld the dismissal.

Loehmann was fired for providing false information on his employment application, and not for the killing of Rice, a 12-year-old black child playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.

Loehmann shot Rice within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near him.

A state appellate court earlier this year dismissed Loehmann’s appeal on a technicality.

Last week, a group of Ohio lawmakers and the Rice family asked the Department of Justice to reopen the civil rights investigation into Rice’s death.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.