Haslams excited for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

“We had all known Andrew, but we had never seen him as the top person,” Jimmy Haslam said. “He was 33 when he first became GM, and he is 34 now. To see him at such a young age take control of our personnel group and lead it the way he did, and the same thing with Kevin… Kevin had been with the organization for 12-13 years and had never been a head coach anywhere. Yet, if you came to practice that first day or heard his first talk to the team, you would never think, ‘Well, I can tell this guy is new.’ They both stepped right in, they are natural leaders, they are very calm, they are thoughtful, and they plan and organize things well. I do not want to say it was a surprise because we had our expectations, but they surpassed expectations in terms of becoming the top person in personnel and the head coach in the NFL.”