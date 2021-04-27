‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm

‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm
‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm (Source: Montville Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 27, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:11 PM

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Painesville man with two prior arrests for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was found to have a loaded gun with a magazine in his car during a traffic stop by Montville Police.

Ofc. Kawalek stopped a car at 12:32 a.m. on Monday morning.

A probable cause search led to the seizure of felony-level narcotics, as well as the loaded Glock-26 with the high capacity 31-round magazine under the driver’s side seat, according to police.

‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm
‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm (Source: Montville Police)
‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm
‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm (Source: Montville Police)

Police said the driver acknowledged possession of the gun and his two prior arrests for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He told Ofc. Kawalek, “I got to carry, even though I know I get charged with it, I’d rather have my life,” according to the report.

Police said charges for this incident are pending a Grand Jury review.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.