‘I got to carry’: Montville Police seize loaded gun with 31-round magazine from 20-year-old man with 2 prior arrests for improper handling of firearm

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Painesville man with two prior arrests for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was found to have a loaded gun with a magazine in his car during a traffic stop by Montville Police.
Ofc. Kawalek stopped a car at 12:32 a.m. on Monday morning.
A probable cause search led to the seizure of felony-level narcotics, as well as the loaded Glock-26 with the high capacity 31-round magazine under the driver’s side seat, according to police.
Police said the driver acknowledged possession of the gun and his two prior arrests for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
He told Ofc. Kawalek, “I got to carry, even though I know I get charged with it, I’d rather have my life,” according to the report.
Police said charges for this incident are pending a Grand Jury review.
