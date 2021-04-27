LeBron James to publish second children’s book, titled “We Are Family”

(WOIO) - NBA star and Akron native LeBron James is set to publish another children’s book this summer.
“We Are Family”, a middle-grade book written with author and journalist Andrea Williams, will follow a diverse group of five young friends who work together to save their basketball season.
“Everyone has a story and unique set of challenges they’re going through that we don’t always hear about,” James said about the book. “It’s an important story of family, purpose, and perseverance in the face of adversity that I hope inspires everyone who reads it to never stop dreaming and believing in what they’re capable of.”
James published his first children’s book, “I Promise,” in August 2020. “I Promise” focuses on the values and lessons taught at James’ I PROMISE school, which is run through Akron Public Schools.
