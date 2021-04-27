Millions missing 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio doing better than national average

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several million Americans are skipping their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and that could put their own protection from the virus at risk.
The 19 News Vaccine team found Ohio is doing much better than the national trends.
Pfizer and Moderna are both two-dose vaccines, and provide about 90% protection from the virus, according to recent studies.
But they offer better protection against Covid-19 when you’ve had two doses and are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports 5 million Americans, or 8% who received the first dose, are skipping the second dose.
19 News discovered Ohio is doing better than the national average.
Only about 2% of Ohioans “are outside of the CDC-recommended six-week guidance for the maximum amount of time between first and second doses,” according to the Ohio Department of Health.
So why aren’t people going in for their second shot?
Some people think one dose is enough protection and others worry about second dose side effects.
Dr. David Margolius, Division Director of Internal Medicine at MetroHealth System, also believes some people have to skip their second dose depending on personal circumstances.
He said it’s important people get both shots.
In Dr. Margolius’s experience, he has only seen a very small percentage of people skip their second dose at MetroHealth vaccine clinics.
“It makes the vaccine more effective if you get the booster shot, that second shot, and we will work to accommodate you to get that second shot,” Dr. Margolius said.
“One vaccine, it probably helps a little bit, it’s definitely better than no vaccine. But it’s certainly not as effective as the two dose regimen,” he said.
More than 30% of Ohioans are now fully vaccinated. You can check the state’s vaccination progress here.
To put this into perspective, 92% of people are getting their second dose, and doctors say that’s actually great follow up for any vaccine.
