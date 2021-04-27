NFL builds largest-ever draft theater as Cleveland is just days away from hosting the 2021 draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The National Football League is putting the finishing touches on the largest draft structure they have ever built, and on Thursday night, thousands of fans will pour into downtown Cleveland, and millions more will be watching on TV as the NFL draft plays out from the lakeshore
The draft theater is state of the art and will provide the NFL with every opportunity to put on the kind of show they could not last year as the pandemic forced them into a virtual draft event.
But while the league is thrilled to be back in the live event business, health and safety, they said, remains their number one priority.
“One of the reasons the structure is as big as it is, is to make sure that we are able to follow all of the best practices that we need to in terms of distancing,” said Eric Finkelstein, the NFL Director of Events.
The league said that they plan on putting on a big event but will also pull some of the positives from last year’s virtual events.
“Last year’s event was so unique having to do everything virtually, so there were some really cool moments,” said Heather Nanberg, the league’s Director of Events.
But this event promises to have a much bigger feel than last year.
The network TV sets are back. The fans will be back.
“As you can see, we have a lot of LED going on here; we have approximately 400 LED fixtures, 22 million pixels of data going through there,” Nanberg said, “It should be a really monumental event; it will light up the whole skyline.”
Seating in the theater will include fans from all 32 teams and guests of the NFL.
Browns fans will certainly be the largest group in attendance, but the league makes a big effort to make sure that it is a league-wide event.
“We’ve certainly come a long way from being in a hotel ballroom when we started the draft in Philadelphia in 1936,” Finkelstein said.
The draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
