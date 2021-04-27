Northeast Ohio Birders, grab your binoculars! 305 million birds on the move Tuesday evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next couple of days will make for great bird watching as millions of birds migrate north for the summer season.
BirdCast, a migration forecast map created by Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Colorado State University, forecasts that 305 million birds will be migrating during the three hours after sunset Tuesday.
Another 281 million will be on the move during the same time Wednesday and 227 million will be migrating on Thursday.
The forecast is based on models that use 23 years of bird movement data detected by the US NEXRAD weather surveillance radar network.
Find more information on the project here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.