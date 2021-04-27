Northeast Ohio Weather: 80 degrees today; rain and thunderstorms in the area starting tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass in place today. A mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures easily make it to around 80 degrees across the entire area this afternoon. Very warm tonight as we only fall into the 60s. A cold front will be positioned north of Cleveland tomorrow. This will trigger scattered showers and storms. The risk of rain is all day. Temperatures will climb well in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A second system arrives Thursday. The threat of rain and thunderstorms will go up. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday and Thursday night. It will be windy as well. The main cold front tracks through Thursday night then it’s much cooler Friday.