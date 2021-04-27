Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, adds 66 deaths to total

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 19,188 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,067,262 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon as Cleveland’s Wolstein Center began accepting walk-in vaccine appointments.
The 24-hour increase of 1,560 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 169,688 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 55,992 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 7,749 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
