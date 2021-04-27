Ohio governor signs 2 bills into law dealing with mental health care and property taxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to sign two bills into law on Tuesday morning.
A briefing with the governor, along with Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Cross and several state senators, regarding the newest pieces of legislation is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The two articles that the governor is expected to sign include Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 57.
Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Theresa Gavarone, Senate Bill 2 will improve access to mental health care in Ohio and will increase the quality of psychiatric assistance.
“State psychiatric hospitals are the only facilities equipped to treat people with the most serious mental illnesses, and Senate Bill 2 will help ensure those beds are available to those with the greatest need,” State Rep. Gavarone previously said.
Senate Bill 57, a bipartisan measure, will make long-term housing providers for homeless people people with disabilities or substance use disorders exempt from property taxes.
“These providers have always been exempt from real property tax, and this legislation enables Ohio to continue making strides toward ending homelessness for veterans; infants and children; families; persons with mental illness and other disability groups,” Democratic State Sen. Nickie Antonio, the bill’s co-sponsor, said.
This story will be updated.
