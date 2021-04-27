Racist graffiti found at Olmsted Falls playground

Racist graffiti found at Olmsted Falls playground
School staff members found the damage on April 19 (Source: Olmsted Falls police)
By Julia Bingel | April 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:32 AM

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A playground outside an elementary school was vandalized with holes in the metal slides and swastikas engraved into the playground equipment.

School staff members found the damage on April 19
School staff members found the damage on April 19 (Source: Olmsted Falls police)

Olmsted Falls police said the damage was discovered by Falls Lenox School staff members on April 19.

Holes found in the metal slides.
Holes found in the metal slides. (Source: Olmsted Falls police)

There was also additional vandalism to the school building.

If you have any information that would help police solve this case please contact Detective Hartman at (440) - 427- 2328 or chartman@olmstedfalls.org.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.