Racist graffiti found at Olmsted Falls playground

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A playground outside an elementary school was vandalized with holes in the metal slides and swastikas engraved into the playground equipment.
Olmsted Falls police said the damage was discovered by Falls Lenox School staff members on April 19.
There was also additional vandalism to the school building.
If you have any information that would help police solve this case please contact Detective Hartman at (440) - 427- 2328 or chartman@olmstedfalls.org.
