Summit County mass vaccination site re-opening this weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Registration is now back open for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Summit County’s mass vaccination site.
This is set up as a drive-thru at the Summit County Fairgrounds at 1050 North Ave. in Tallmadge and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one dose shot and does not require a second dose; however, only those 18 and over are eligible for it.
The vaccine is available to Ohio residents 16 and up, but 16 and 17-year-old’s are not approved for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.
Appointments must be scheduled on the state’s scheduling portal, https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Anyone needing assistance scheduling an appointment should call 330-926-5795.
