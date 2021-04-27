Summit County mass vaccination site will again administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

By Julia Bingel | April 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:11 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Registration is open for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Summit County’s mass vaccination site.

Appointments for Saturday, May 1st are now available at: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or by calling 1-833-427-5634 This will be a Johnson & Johnson clinic. 18 & older only.

Posted by Summit County Public Health on Monday, April 26, 2021

This is set up as a drive-thru at the Summit County Fairgrounds at 1050 North Ave. in Tallmadge and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will once again be administered starting Saturday, May 1.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one dose shot and does not require a second dose; however, only those 18 and over are eligible for it.

The vaccine is available to Ohio residents 16 and up, but 16 and 17-year-old’s are not approved for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

Appointments must be scheduled on the state’s scheduling portal, https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Anyone needing assistance scheduling an appointment should call 330-926-5795.

