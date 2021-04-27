Take a closer look at the NFL Draft stage along Cleveland’s lakeshore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL is offering more details and a closer look at what fans can expect during the three-day event.
A preview of the NFL Draft Theater, where fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend, will be live streamed at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The 86th annual NFL Draft takes place along Cleveland’s lakeside from Thursday through Saturday.
NFL Draft Experience activities will also be open to the public during those three days, although reservations will be required.
“Tens of thousands” of people are expected to participate in the draft and related festivities, the NFL previously suggested.

