Take a closer look at the NFL Draft stage along Cleveland’s lakeshore

Take a closer look at the NFL Draft stage along Cleveland’s lakeshore
(Source: 19 News)
By Chris Anderson | April 27, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 9:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL is offering more details and a closer look at what fans can expect during the three-day event.

A preview of the NFL Draft Theater, where fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend, will be live streamed at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

19 News live streaming events

The 86th annual NFL Draft takes place along Cleveland’s lakeside from Thursday through Saturday.

NFL Draft Experience activities will also be open to the public during those three days, although reservations will be required.

The interactive football theme park is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, April 23, 2021

“Tens of thousands” of people are expected to participate in the draft and related festivities, the NFL previously suggested.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.