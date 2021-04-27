Terminal Tower will be lit with each team’s colors during their time on the NFL Draft clock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is being adorned with decorations ahead of the NFL Draft’s arrival to downtown.
One of the highlights will include what is happening to the Terminal Tower on the first two nights of the NFL Draft.
Downtown Cleveland’s iconic landmark will be illuminated with the colors of all 32 NFL teams during their time on the draft selection clock.
The team logos will also be projected on the side of Terminal Tower, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Downtown Cleveland Alliance.
“As with every major event, our team places an emphasis on local engagement and providing a warm welcome to visitors upon arrival at the airport all the way through their journey into our Downtown,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. “Our beautiful community and the surrounding areas are activated with signage to garner excitement for the 2021 NFL Draft and so that all of Cleveland looks and feels a part of this event as prospects take the draft stage.”
Visitors and residents will also notice fan engagement sites throughout Cleveland, as well as decorated areas, signage, and NFL Draft banners in surrounding neighborhoods.
