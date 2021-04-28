Allen, Indians annihilated by Twins

April 28, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Has the NFL Draft started yet?

Wednesday certainly wasn’t a baseball day, at least not for Indians starter Logan Allen, who gave up three first-inning homers in a 10-2 loss to Minnesota at Progressive Field.

Allen lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. His season ERA ballooned to 9.19.

Minnesota his 6 homers in all to salvage the finale of the 3-game series.

Byron Buxton went 5-for-5, including a leadoff home run.

Mitch Garver hit 2 of the Twins homers, his 3rd and 4th of the season.

The Tribe now head to Chicago for a weekend series with the White Sox.

