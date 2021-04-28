‘Armed and dangerous’ serial robber arrested after targeting 3 businesses in Elyria and North Ridgeville

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man police warned was “armed and dangerous” is behind bars after being accused of robbing three businesses in Elyria and North Ridgeville.
Elyria Police identified the suspect as Joseph Powers of Elyria and confirmed he was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and robbery at 8 p.m. on April 26.
Police said the latest robbery happened on April 25.
According to North Ridgeville Police, the man walked into the lobby of Motel 6 on Lorain Road at approximately 1:05 a.m. and handed the clerk a note that said he had a gun in his pocket and to give him the cash in the register.
The man kept his left hand in his jacket pocket and the clerk complied with his demand, police said.
He then ran out and headed north into the University Hospital North Ridgeville Health Center parking lot, police said.
Shortly after, a white two-door Chevrolet Silverado with a black grill left the same parking lot and drove west on Lorain Road, according to police.
The surveillance photos were shared by Elyria and North Ridgeville Police when they asked the communities to help identify him:
