Ashtabula County man, woman shot after fight on Facebook

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man shot two people Tuesday afternoon after an argument that began on Facebook.
According to prosecutors, the suspect drove to the Saybrook Township home of the man he was arguing with around 2 p.m.
After arriving at the home in the 2700 block of Russell Road, prosecutors said he fired two shots towards the home, hitting the woman in the leg.
He then fired fired six rounds at a Chevy Equinox and hit the man sitting inside one time.
Both shooting victims were transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center and are expected to make a full recovery.
The case remains under investigation and there are no charges filed at this time.
