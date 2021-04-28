Canton police investigate homicide after man found dead

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police and other first responders found a man dead in his apartment building on Tuesday.
Police said they responded to 609 Cleveland Avenue SW after getting a call about an unconscious man.
Once police and fire crews arrived, they found the man dead from what they believe to be a homicide.
Police detectives are still investigating what happened around to the victim, 60-year-old Jeffery Loftus, who lived in the apartment building.
