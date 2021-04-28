Demand for Covid-19 shots slowing, vaccine hesitancy next challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About one in five Americans say they won’t get the Covid-19 vaccine, even as supply increases and it’s easier than ever to get the shots.
That’s according to a new Monmouth University poll.
The good news is one in four Americans is now fully vaccinated, and more than 30 percent of Ohioans have completed their Covid-19 vaccines.
Dr. David Margolius is the director of internal medicine at MetroHealth.
He has seen a big change in supply in the last three to four weeks.
He said they’re giving a couple thousand shots a week at MetroHealth clinics.
“If you remember back to January, February, it was so hard to get a vaccine and everyone was reloading webpages and calling numbers and adding their names to wait lists,” Dr. Margolius said.
But the pace of vaccinations may slow down soon and the next hurdle will be tackling vaccine hesitancy.
Dr. Margolius thinks of people in groups when it comes to their demand for the vaccine.
The first group is the people who are eager to get vaccinated.
The next group is the people who are waiting for their friends and family to get the shots first.
“And then there are also folks who are kind of indifferent, they’ll get it if it’s there but they don’t really want to go out of their way to get it. And then there are folks who just aren’t going to get it. They’ve said, you know what, this happened too quick and I don’t want to be a part of this,” Margolius said.
He doesn’t think many people fall into the last group.
“I think our role is to make the right decision the easy decision, to go to places where people are, where people live and where people work and offer the vaccine so that it’s easy to get it if they do decide to get it,” he said.
About 75 to 85 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated or have antibodies to reach herd immunity, so there is still a long way to go.
“I am optimistic that the number of people getting vaccines will continue to increase to the point where fewer and fewer people get sick with Covid that they need to go to the hospital,” Margolius said.
Dr. Margolius is hopeful Covid-19 cases will continue to fall as more people get the vaccine.
“A lot of people will come around, and some people will choose not to and that’s okay,” he said.
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates vaccine enthusiasm in the U.S. will drop in the next one to three weeks.
And if more people don’t decide to get the vaccine, demand could drop quickly.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.