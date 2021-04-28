FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another pretty warm day and then it turns much cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 70s. A breezy southwest wind at 10-20 mph. We are tracking a cold front located in Michigan. This front passes through tonight. Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Enough instability is there this afternoon and evening for a few storms to turn robust. Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds the main threats with a few of these storms this afternoon and into the evening. Rain and thunder in the area through tonight. A wind direction shift to the north happens behind the front tonight. Much cooler air arrives. This system will be slow to move out. There is a high chance of rain tomorrow. Around a half inch or so of additional rain. Most area temperatures will hold in the 50s. Thursday night will feature more of a lighter rain and drizzle situation. Drier air builds in Friday. Partly cloudy sky and cool. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Strong northwest winds will gust over 40 mph at times.
