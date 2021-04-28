19 First Alert Weather: Scattered rain and rumbles of thunder overnight; chilly ending to the work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous over the course of the evening.
Some storms may produce strong, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.
By morning, we’ll be left with fairly widespread rain, which will linger off and on into the afternoon.
At this time, it does like look we’ll either be seeing light, patchy rain, or possibly even just drizzle, during the first round of the NFL Draft.
Thursday will also be significantly cooler than recent days, with highs only in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.