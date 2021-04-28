Former home health aide to serve 5-year prison sentence for stealing $200k from those in her care

“Our aging and disabled family members and friends must be able to trust those who are hired to assist them, said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “The fact that Ms. Kidd-Dunbar exploited that trust for her own personal gain, and ignored the needs of two women, one of whom was both blind and physically disabled and the other 90 years old, highlights the egregiousness of her conduct and underscores the need for a significant term of incarceration.”