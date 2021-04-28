Free vaccinations were given out at Shaw High School in East Cleveland to help people fight Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tiffany Bickley talking about her fast and convenient experience getting the Pfizer vaccine at Shaw High School in East Cleveland.
It’s a joint effort by MetroHealth and East Cleveland City Schools.
Bickley, who is a Restaurant manager, told 19 News that she was nervous at first but decided to go for it.
“Of course I am; no one likes getting shots, but as far as any side effects, no,” Bickley added.
Dr. Lynn Milliner said they picked the high school because its location is convenient for many people.
“There’s a lot of minority populations in this community, and they’re a lot of senior citizens for people that we missed,” she said.
Appointments were recommended, but walk-ins are welcome too.
Euclid resident Jeffrey Ford is getting vaccinated for his father even though he had his doubts at first.
“At first, I was like, I don’t know because I heard good things and bad things about it, you know what I’m saying,” Ford said.
The goal here is simple…. making sure everyone who wants the vaccine….has access to one.
& coming back to Bickley, she says she’ll be returning back to work feeling much more safer.
I think considering everything the amount of deaths that have happened with Covid, this is a lot less of a risk,” Bickley said.
