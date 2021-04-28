Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky seeks to hire more than 60 people at Tuesday job fair

Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky seeks to hire more than 60 people at Tuesday job fair
Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky (Source: Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky)
By Avery Williams | April 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 1:46 PM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Wolf Lodge is hosting a job fair Tuesday, May 4, at their Sandusky location.

The resort is hoping to fill more than 60 positions.

Visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4600 Milan Road in Sandusky.

Masks and social distancing are required, according to a press release.

Great Wolf Lodge is hiring for all positions, including:

- Lifeguard

- Housekeeping

- Food and beverage

Great Wolf Lodge recommends making an appointment as walk-up appointments will be limited.

Text “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 25000 to register.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.