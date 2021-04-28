Great Wolf Lodge Sandusky seeks to hire more than 60 people at Tuesday job fair

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Wolf Lodge is hosting a job fair Tuesday, May 4, at their Sandusky location.
The resort is hoping to fill more than 60 positions.
Visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4600 Milan Road in Sandusky.
Masks and social distancing are required, according to a press release.
Great Wolf Lodge is hiring for all positions, including:
- Lifeguard
- Housekeeping
- Food and beverage
Great Wolf Lodge recommends making an appointment as walk-up appointments will be limited.
Text “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 25000 to register.
