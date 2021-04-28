‘That wasn’t me’: Kevin Love responds to giving up on play during recent Cavaliers loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angry.
Defiant.
Contrite.
Frustrated.
Kevin Love was all of the above Wednesday morning on a media zoom call.
Refusing to take questions, Love instead hosted a 13-minute “therapy session” to discuss giving up on a play in Monday’s loss to Toronto.
Insisting he “didn’t know how bad it looked until after the game,” Love chalked up his actions to frustration and his continued injuries that have left him mostly unavailable to a rebuilding Cavs team.
Love said he apologized to the team and “we’ve moved on,” but seemed annoyed by media and fan criticism, claiming he’s done far more good than bad as a Cavalier.
