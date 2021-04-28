Law enforcement agency addresses ‘extreme controversy’ surrounding uniformed marshal’s TikTok mocking LeBron James

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Idaho law enforcement officer is facing backlash for a TikTok video he made while in uniform that mocks LeBron James and his since-deleted Twitter response to the Ohio police-involved shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.
The video in question, which has been viewed over 4.2 million times as of Wednesday morning, shows Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Nate Silvester pretending to be speaking with James while responding to an imaginary altercation between two Black people.
“You don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?,” Silvester said in the video. “I mean it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but then again, you are really good at basketball, so I guess I’ll take your word for it.”
The Bellevue Marshal’s Office responded to Silvester’s viral post, stating that the marshal’s comments do not correspond with the agency’s views.
James previously shared a post on social media, which he has since deleted, on the day the verdict for Derek Chauvin was delivered showing an image of the Columbus police officer allegedly involved in the deadly shooting with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”
The Akron native followed up with the deleted post by explaining why he was feeling emotional and angry.
The matter involving Silvester is being handled internally, according to the Bellevue Marshal’s Office.
