Man pleads guilty to murder of 81-year-old man during random shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged in the fatal shooting of an 81-year-old man at a Cleveland gas station changed his plea during a Cuyahoga County court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.
James Hannah Jr., 37, was initially indicted on eight crimes in connection to the deadly shooting. He agreed to plead guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder during Wednesday’s hearing.
Investigators said Hannah randomly shot and killed Anthony Watkins in April 2020 at the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of East 25th Street and Kinsman Road.
Photo of Anthony Watkins:
Hannah faces the possibility of life in prison with parole eligibility after serving at least 23 years.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 26 at 10 a.m.
