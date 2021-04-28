Man convicted of assisting suicide of teenager at Brecksville Metroparks Reservation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty in connection with the suicide of a 17-year-old boy at the Brecksville Reservation on July 12, 2019.
Duncan McElroy was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and assisted suicide.
According to prosecutors, McElroy purchased a gun, drove down to the Metroparks and helped Ace Stenger, of Parma, shoot himself in the head.
McElroy then called 911.
Police said the two had established a relationship two weeks before the shooting, and McElroy had also tried to help Stenger kill himself on July 8, 2019.
McElroy will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy McDonnell on June 8.
