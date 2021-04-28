Need help navigating the Draft? RTA has you covered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thousands are heading from near and far to experience the 2021 NFL DRAFT happening right here in our backyard.
“We’re known to be community connectors; that’s why we’re here; we’re here to serve the community and be there when there’s a big event like this,” said Linda Krecic with RTA.
With so many Draft events scattered all over the city, RTA is here to help you navigate it all.
“If you buy your five dollar all-day pass, then you don’t have to worry about it anymore,” explained Krecic “all the services are included, you’ll get the train downtown, the health line throughout the city, and obviously the trollies are free.”
The trollies are all decked out and will be available from 7 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
There are two apps that will help you get everything planned out.
The First is the RTA CLE app.
“The trollies will serve a number of areas downtown; the health line takes you down Euclid,” said Krecic.
The second app is the transit app that gives you the information in real-time.
“If you look at the app, you’ll see exactly where those vehicles go to and get you where you want to be,” said Krecic.
If you’re coming from out of town, there’s a train that can take you right downtown from the airport, or if you’re local, find the closest station to you.
”What you’re gonna do is park for free at any of our rapid stations,” explained Krecic “here at Brookpark, we have ample parking, and you’ll take the rapid downtown, and you’ll be there in 20 minutes”.
The NFL Draft is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and RTA is making it a little less stressful as we wait to see who are this year’s first-round draft picks.
