The Next 400: 19 News and Cleveland Public Library team up for film diversity discussion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and Cleveland Public Library team up again for The Next 400 Digital Roundtable.
Thursday night’s discussion will explore black representation in film and entertainment.
19 News anchor Chris Tanaka will moderate the virtual discussion with Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival executive director, Donna Dabbs and filmmaker Mike Berry.
The roundtable kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Cleveland Public Library’s Facebook page.
You can watch these monthly discussions, which explore hatred, racism, and inequity and how to eradicate them in our society. Here’s our last discussion on standing against anti-Asian violence.
19 News has been committed to bring you reports to raise awareness about racism and people in the community who are working against all forms of racism and discrimination.
