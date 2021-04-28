NFL Putting finishing touches on ‘Football Festival’ as the draft opens on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Production workers scurried across the NFL’s massive draft footprint that encompasses the area from West 3rd street, just north of First Energy Stadium all the way to East 9th street, as the draft was just a day from opening.
And space was the key component as the league picked a spot to hold this year’s draft for several reasons.
The league, since it has decided to take its draft show on the road, is always hopeful of building a draft campus around a stadium, but that is not always possible, but in Cleveland, it certainly appears that it will work in more ways than one.
A large amount of space would have encouraged huge numbers of fans to show up in any other year, but at this point in time, it allows the league to still bring in large numbers of fans and allow for some significant distancing.
“We want to make sure we have as much space as possible to receive as many fans as possible, so having a large stadium campus, whether it’s at the Super Bowl or at the draft, is important because you want as many people as possible to experience your event,” said Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s Director of Events, “That is especially true in a Covid world where capacities are a concern so this is the biggest campus we could get so this where we wanted to be.”
The draft, of course, is anchored by the prime-time TV show on Thursday night, the 1st Round of the NFL draft where the nation’s premier college football players come off the board drafted by NFL teams who have big expectations.
But the draft is now much more than just what happens on TV; it has become an event where fans travel from across the country to be involved in the NFL experience.
“For us at the NFL, we spare no expense when it comes to our fans, this whole event is 100 percent free, and we know that we have the groups in place that can produce the event, and we’re ready to bring live events back, and they work so well because there is something for everybody, they are free, and they are accessible,” Ewell said.
The 1st session of the draft experience begins Thursday at noon.
