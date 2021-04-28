Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,723 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 19,186 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,068,985 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,723 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 170,174 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 56,145 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 7,760 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
