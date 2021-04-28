Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Summit County

By Julia Bingel | April 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 11:50 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccination without scheduling an appointment at several different pop-up locations.

Summit County Public Health officials are opening up the clinics on May 3.

Below is the list of locations:

Monday, May 3rd from 3p-6p Firestone Community Center | 1480 Girard St, Akron, OH 44301

Thursday, May 6th from 12p-6p Summit Lake Community Center | 380 W. Crosier St, Akron, OH 44311

Friday, May 7th from 12p-6p Barberton City Block 7 | purple lot across from McDonald’s

Saturday, May 8th from 9a-3p Summit County Fairgrounds | 1050 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Thursday, May 13th from 12p-6p Perkins Park (near the swimming pool) | 899 Diagonal Rd, Akron, OH 44320

Saturday, May 15th from 12p-6p Twinsburg Community Center | 10260 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH

Residents can also get the vaccine at the Summit County Health Department every Wednesday from May 5 through June 30.

Moderna will be provided from 9 -11 a.m. and Pfizer from 1-3:30 p.m.

