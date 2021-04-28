Stark County Missing Adult

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Myron Thorton walked away from his residence on April 27, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. and has not been seen since.
The incident took place on 34th Street in the city of Canton.
Thorton suffers from Dementia and law enforcement is concerned about his safety.
Thorton is a 70-year-old Black male weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a blue crewneck sweater.
Call 911 if seen.
You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the law enforcement agency or to heart alert information.
