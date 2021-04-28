Summit County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer dies from complications of cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Summit County Sheriff’s deputies and staff gathered to honor a K-9 officer who died earlier this month from complications of cancer.
Anna, 7, was trained in explosives detection and worked full-time with her handler at the Akron-Canton Airport, according to a media release from the sheriff’s department.
“Anna was a member of our family,” said Sheriff Kandy Fatheree in her remarks. “She put her life on the line every day for the public.”
Anna was born to a breeder in Colombia and was trained in explosives detection in Canada before joining Summit County.
She was on-call around the clock, and served an eight-county region with the sheriff’s department Bomb Squad, according to the press release.
Over her five years with the department, Anna worked hundreds of public events, VIP visits, sport and concert venues, festivals, parades, and demonstrations.
She was part of her handler’s family and lived with him.
Last month, he noticed she wasn’t acting herself, according to the release. An examination discovered a tumor under her heart and between her lungs.
Before treatment decisions could be made, Anna suffered a blood clot in her spine, likely due to the cancer, and had to be euthanized, the release said.
Anna was a gift from the Timken Foundation. The foundation purchased a replacement K-9 for the sheriff’s department upon hearing of Anna’s death.
The remembrance was held at the sheriff’s office training center in Green.
