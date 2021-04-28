Tri-C Metro to host walk-in COVID-19 clinic May 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College and Care Alliance Health Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 18 and old on Tuesday, May 4.
The clinic will be held at Tri-C’s Metro Campus at 2900 Community College Avenue in downtown Cleveland.
The Moderna vaccine will be given in the Lot 4 underground garage off Community College Avenue.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., appointments are required. Walk-ins are welcome from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Vaccinations will stop at 3:45 p.m. Walk-ins will be given the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.
A government-issued ID with your name and address is required. There is no cost for the vaccine.
Register here for an appointment. Individuals will be asked to indicate whether this is your first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
