Tuesday: Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Metro campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available Tuesday, May 4, at Cuyahoga Community College’s Metro campus.
Tri-C is offering Moderna shots for adults who need their first or second dose, according to a press release.
Some time slots require an appointment, while others are on a first come, first served basis.
You’ll need an appointment to visit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Register here.
The clinic will take walk-ins starting at 2 p.m. The clinic ends at 3:45 p.m.
It’s happening at the Lot 4 underground garage off Community College Avenue.
Vaccines are available to local residents as well as Tri-C students, faculty and staff.
Bring a government-issued ID with your name and address.
You must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
This clinic is happening through partnership with Care Alliance Health Care, according to Tri-C.
