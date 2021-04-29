Amherst’s Kiedrowski’s Bakery will help cater food for 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When local baker Tim Kiedrowski got a call from the NFL Draft’s top food caterer, he thought it was a prank call.
“My first reaction was, ‘Oh, c’mon on. This isn’t really going to happen.’ I thought one of my friends was pulling my leg,” said Kiedrowski.
That call was not a joke though.
The lead caterer of this year’s draft wanted Kiedrowski’s Snoogles on Friday’s brunch menu.
Although the Kiedrowski Bakery is in Amhearst, his creme-filled Snoogles are world-famous.
“He said he had so many people refer me to him and the Snoogle, he said he had to have it,” said Kiedrowski.
Kiedrowski will be delivering 340 of his signature Snoogles to the NFL Draft brunch on Friday morning.
“Just for the fact that Jim Brown could be eating my Snoogle is amazing,” Kiedrowski added.
Kiedrowski says when big events like the NFL Draft come into town, opportunities like this can take locally owned businesses to a whole new level.
“I was so excited to be able to promote Cleveland in this way,” said Kiedrowski. " I’ve done my snoogles for 38 years and now they’re getting some notoriety.
He added when the brunch guests eat one of his snoogles, he hopes that taste of Cleveland will be with them forever.
“The waterfront, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and where the Draft is going to be. People are going to be in awe of that and I’m so happy to be a part of all of that,” said Kiedrowski.
