Bratenahl officer injured in crash on I-90
By Julia Bingel | April 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 3:25 PM

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - a Bratenahl police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck by another car Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened on I-90 around 1:30 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the officer was stationary and blocking an area with high standing water when a driver crashed into him.

The driver stopped after the accident and is cooperating with police.

The officer, whose name is not being released, has non-life threatening injuries.

