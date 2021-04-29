Bratenahl officer injured in crash on I-90

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - a Bratenahl police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck by another car Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened on I-90 around 1:30 p.m.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the officer was stationary and blocking an area with high standing water when a driver crashed into him.
The driver stopped after the accident and is cooperating with police.
The officer, whose name is not being released, has non-life threatening injuries.
