Browns stay put at 26, take CB Greg Newsome II from Northwestern (video)
Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in action against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Source: Tony Avelar)
By Chris Dellecese | April 29, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 12:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the end, there was no trade up. Just more help for the defense.

The Cleveland Browns drafted cornerback Greg Newsome of Northwestern with the 26th overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Newsome ran a 4.38 at his pro day but there are questions about his durability. The cornerback is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.

He played 17 games in 3 seasons, intercepting one pass with 20 passes defensed. Newsome also had 71 career tackles.

The Browns welcome back standout Denzel Ward to the secondary and have added free agents Troy Hill and John Johnson. They also expect a healthy Greedy Williams back from injury.

