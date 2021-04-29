Cleveland resident looks for dangerous tree to be removed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has struggled for the past year to have anyone help trim or remove a tree that previously struck her home.
“I don’t want to get hurt,” Deborah Dobson said, “I’m afraid the tree is going to fall again.”
Dobson has called multiple city and private departments since 2019 about the potential danger of the tree.
Last June, that concern became a reality as a branch fell and tore through the side of her house on Norwood Rd.
No one was hurt in the incident.
“Every time the wind blows you can see branches out there in the driveway”, Dobson said.
The tree’s branches also hang ominously over the sidewalk, becoming a safety hazard for others in the neighborhood.
After months of tracking calls to several departments, she contacted 19 News Troubleshooters.
“I don’t know who else to go to,” she said.
19 News reporters contacted the city’s Forestry and Public Works Departments.
While they have yet to release an official response, a representative explained that they are aware of the situation.
Deborah acknowledges she is not the only one in Cleveland facing similar circumstances: “I do realize that this is a big city.”
Still, she hopes the tree can be cut before it falls, possibly causing major injuries.
“Just keep calling and document,” she said. “You can show that you’ve made an effort to get something done.”
