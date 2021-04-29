DEA starts Project Wave Breaker to reduce amount of fentanyl coming in from Mexico

“Fentanyl remains a significant threat in Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky. We are seeing kilogram quantities flooding our neighborhoods and it is largely coming from violent transnational cartels in Mexico like the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG),” said Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “These cartels have capitalized on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse and abuse in the United States, manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills and fueling overdose deaths across our nation. This is a clear public health crisis.”