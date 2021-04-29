DEA starts Project Wave Breaker to reduce amount of fentanyl coming in from Mexico

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched Project Wave Breaker to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.
According to the DEA, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shows more than 87,200 people died from an overdose in 2020.
That is the largest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in one year, according to the CDC.
“Fentanyl remains a significant threat in Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky. We are seeing kilogram quantities flooding our neighborhoods and it is largely coming from violent transnational cartels in Mexico like the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG),” said Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “These cartels have capitalized on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse and abuse in the United States, manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills and fueling overdose deaths across our nation. This is a clear public health crisis.”
“While a major entry point for fentanyl is the Southwest border, the cartels are spreading their poison into communities across the nation,” said DEA Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Through this initiative, we’re tackling a very real public health, public safety, and national security threat, identifying the most egregious street-level networks in our communities and working our way up through the supply chain.”
