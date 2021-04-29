Don’t forget to add your Covid-19 vaccine to your medical records

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once you’re fully vaccinated, have you thought about adding your vaccine card to your medical records?
You don’t want to skip this important step.
Every day, more and more Ohioans are getting vaccinated.
Thousands of people are getting the shots at pharmacies and mass vaccination sites.
19 News recently spoke with Olga Vlashyn, a pharmacy administration resident at Ohio State University.
She’s been giving the shots at the Schottenstein Center Mass Vaccination site since January.
“I feel like the pride and the joy that I have in vaccinating and drawing up doses, receiving shipments of vaccine, you name it I have probably seen it. And personally it’s been really rewarding,” she said.
If you didn’t get vaccinated at a hospital or a doctor’s office, the Covid-19 vaccine probably isn’t in your medical records.
Here’s what to do to make sure it’s added, according to CNN.
Give a copy of your vaccine card to your primary care doctor’s office, in person or by emailing, mailing or faxing them.
Or check with your pharmacy if that’s where you got the shot.
They may have already forwarded your vaccine information to your doctor.
And if you’re a veteran, contact your local VA hospital to find out the best way to get them a copy.
Don’t forget to keep a photo of your vaccine card for your own records, and store it in a safe place, so you don’t lose it.
