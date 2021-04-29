Driver pleads not guilty in North Olmsted hit and run accident

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A hit and run driver accused of seriously injuring a 70-year-old North Olmsted man in a hit and run accident pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday.
North Olmsted police said Christopher Garcia, 37, stuck Richard Ruscin around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 and then fled the scene.
According to police, Ruscin was inside his Clague Road home when a car hit a telephone pole.
Ruscin ran outside and while he was helping the first driver, he was struck by Garcia’s red Hummer, police said.
Paramedics rushed Ruscin to Fairview Hospital and started blood transfusions because he was bleeding internally.
He was eventually transferred to MetroHealth Hospital.
Family members told 19 News Ruscin suffered a broken femur, pelvis and sternum.
Garcia is charged with not stopping after an accident.
He remains out on bond and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
