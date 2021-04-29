Group of Ohio lawmakers introduce proposal that would eliminate E-Check program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Republican state representatives have signed on as sponsors of a proposed bill that calls for the elimination of Ohio’s E-check program.
“E-Check imposes a burdensome and costly motor vehicle emissions testing requirements on the citizens of Northeast Ohio and wastes their valuable tax dollars,” State Rep. Diane Grendell, of Chesterland, said.
If passed, Northeast Ohio residents impacted by the Federal Clean Air Act would no longer be required to get their vehicles tested for emissions every two years.
Grendel and State Rep. Gail Pavliga sponsored the legislation. They argue that E-Checks disproportionally affect certain individuals.
“The E-Check program also disproportionally affects middle to lower classes because they are more likely to own an older vehicle, which may be their only mode of transportation and fails the emissions tests,” Grendell added. “Even though these older vehicles are deemed to produce minimal pollution yet fail emissions tests.”
Grendell claims that tests have shown that E-Checks make no measurable improvement to air quality.
Fifteen cosponsors have signed on to the legislation.
