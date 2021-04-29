Here’s the weather and traffic information you need for the NFL Draft

Here’s the weather and traffic information you need for the NFL Draft
By Avery Williams | April 29, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 7:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Draft kicks off today in Cleveland. Sadly, Mother Nature didn’t get the memo.

Thursday’s weather story includes rain, wind and chilly temps.

Roads are wet this morning. Remember to adjust your driving speeds.

Draft-related road closures and parking bans may impact your morning commute. Especially if you work or live in downtown Cleveland.

Jamie will help you navigate. She’s seeing slow downs on the East Shoreway headed into Cleveland.

