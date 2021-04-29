Lakewood to reinstall basketball hoops at Madison Park on Thursday following shooting investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials said the basketball hoops at Lakewood’s Madison Park will be reinstalled on Thursday.
The hoops were temporarily removed while police conducted an investigation in connection to an April 13 shooting at Madison Park.
According to the city of Lakewood, taking down the basketball hoops was a safety measure that was implemented while police collected evidence and information during the course of the investigation.
Two men were arrested and criminally charged in connection to the shooting of the 18-year-old man.
The city said police officers will continue an increased presence around Madison Park to ensure community safety.
