Lorain man killed after being shot several times before crashing into multiple cars

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man is dead after he was shot several times before crashing into multiple cars and driving into a yard on Thursday evening, Lorain Police confirmed.
Police said officers were sent to the 2400 block of East 29th Street for the crash at approximately 5:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a dark-colored Nissan in a yard at the intersection of East 29th Street and Gary Avenue, according to police.
Police said the Nissan crashed into several cars before stopping in the yard.
Officers found 36-year-old Lorain resident Edwin J. Guzman still behind the wheel and saw he suffered several gunshot wounds, police said.
Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his wounds, according to police.
Police said no arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.
Call Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2105 if you have any information on his homicide.
